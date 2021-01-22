Deputy: South Carolina man said destiny to harm president

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A law enforcement official says a South Carolina man accused of possessing an explosive said it was his destiny to kill or harm the president.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Gebing testified at a federal court hearing on Thursday that David Halsey made the comment to informants.

According to news outlets, Gebing said informants approached Halsey as potential bomb buyers and commissioned the Easley man to make one smoke bomb and a high-level explosive.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested the 58-year-old Halsey on Sunday.

An email to an attorney listed for Halsey was not immediately returned.