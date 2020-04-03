Despite a delay in evictions and foreclosures, officials say you must continue making payments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Evictions have been re-scheduled, and foreclosures delayed until at least May 1st with many out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That order was handed down from the South Carolina Supreme Court in early March.

Now, they’re clarifying that means you still must pay your rent and your mortgage.

Chief Justice Donald Beatty says people are taking advantage of the crisis and not making payments.

“He said this was to allow them opportunity to catch up on their personal, financial responsibilities but there was no provisions in here to actually keep people from being responsible for those payments,” said Circuit Equity Judge Curtis Clark.

Clark says homeowners should stay on top of payments and communicate with lenders.