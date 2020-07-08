DHEC: 1,537 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 48,770 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Wednesday 1,537 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 48,770.

DHEC also reported 38 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 876.

DHEC NOTE: Today’s 38 deaths included some deaths of individuals that were delayed in being reported to DHEC since June 24. The agency is reiterating to healthcare facilities and providers across the state that all COVID-19-related deaths must be reported to DHEC by phone within 24 hours, in accordance with the South Carolina List of Reportable Conditions.

Thirty-two of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (5), Dillon (1), Dorchester (1), Georgetown (2), Greenville (6), Horry (6), Kershaw (1), Laurens (2), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (1), Richland (2), Saluda (1), and Spartanburg (2) counties; five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Charleston (1), Horry (1), and Spartanburg (3) counties; and one death occurred in a young adult from Laurens County (1).

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (3), Aiken (13), Anderson (61), Bamberg (3), Beaufort (64), Berkeley (79), Calhoun (5), Charleston (260), Cherokee (11), Chester (5), Chesterfield (10), Colleton (8), Darlington (12), Dillon (6), Dorchester (76), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (4), Florence (30), Georgetown (48), Greenville (167), Greenwood (50), Hampton (1), Horry (170), Jasper (7), Kershaw (9), Lancaster (5), Laurens (21), Lee (1), Lexington (86), Marion (4), Marlboro (6), McCormick (2), Newberry (9), Oconee (8), Orangeburg (30), Pickens (35), Richland (66), Saluda (8), Spartanburg (77), Sumter (8), Union (7), Williamsburg (12), York (45)

There are currently 1,404 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

