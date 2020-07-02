DHEC: 1,629 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 39,587 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Thursday 1,629 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 39,587.

DHEC also reported 19 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 777.

Fifteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Colleton (1), Florence (3), Horry (2), Lexington (3), Richland (2), Spartanburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties, and four deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Beaufort (1), Clarendon (1), Darlington (1), Sumter (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (5), Aiken (29), Allendale (7), Anderson (41), Bamberg (13), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (43), Berkeley (77), Calhoun (3), Charleston (244), Cherokee (12), Chester (11), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (7), Colleton (5), Darlington (9), Dillon (8), Dorchester (69), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (3), Florence (34), Georgetown (20), Greenville (246), Greenwood (20), Hampton (2), Horry (179), Jasper (5), Kershaw (8), Lancaster (11), Laurens (31), Lee (2), Lexington (64), Marion (3), Marlboro (4), Newberry (6), Oconee (16), Orangeburg (34), Pickens (44), Richland (114), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (99), Sumter (36), Union (4), Williamsburg (2), York (42)

There are currently 1,125 patients hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 related complications. This is also a record high

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.