DHEC: 1,836 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 43,260 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,836 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina including 19 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total to 43,260 cases and 806 deaths.

According to DHEC, 13 of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Chester (1), Florence (1), Georgetown (1), Horry (3), Lexington (3), Orangeburg (1), Richland (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties; six of the deaths occurred in middle aged individuals from Berkeley (1), Dorchester (1), Horry (1), Laurens (1), Newberry (1), and Sumter (1) counties.

The number of cases by county can be seen below:

Abbeville (2), Aiken (36), Anderson (19), Bamberg (4), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (37), Berkeley (73), Calhoun (5), Charleston (345), Cherokee (7), Chester (5), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (7), Colleton (11), Darlington (15), Dillon (9), Dorchester (76), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (6), Florence (59), Georgetown (74), Greenville (199), Greenwood (5), Hampton (2), Horry (358), Jasper (2), Kershaw (18), Lancaster (23), Laurens (19), Lee (6), Lexington (38), Marion (28), Marlboro (2), McCormick (3), Newberry (4), Oconee (13), Orangeburg (26), Pickens (21), Richland (141), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (37), Sumter (27), Union (3), Williamsburg (9), York (47)