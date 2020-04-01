DHEC: 210 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 1,293 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Wednesday 210 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total to 1,293.
They also announced four new COVID-19 related deaths in SC, bringing the total number to 26.
DHEC said that the patients were all elderly and had underlying health conditions. They were residents of Anderson, Beaufort, Lee, and Richland counties.
The new cases are in the following counties:
- Aiken County: 5 cases
- Allendale County: 1 case
- Anderson County: 8 cases
- Bamberg County: 2 cases
- Barnwell County: 1 case
- Beaufort County: 10 cases
- Berkeley County: 3 cases
- Charleston County: 48 cases
- Chester County: 1 case
- Chesterfield County: 3 cases
- Clarendon County: 3 cases
- Dorchester County: 10 cases
- Edgefield County: 2 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 2 cases
- Georgetown County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 23 cases
- Greenwood County: 1 case
- Horry County: 5 cases
- Jasper County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 11 cases
- Lancaster County: 2 cases
- Laurens County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 7 cases
- Orangeburg County: 2 cases
- Richland County: 28 cases
- Spartanburg County: 8 cases
- Sumter County: 9 cases
- Williamsburg County: 1 case
- York County: 10 cases