DHEC: 50% of eligible SC residents vaccinated

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday announced that half of all eligible South Carolina residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Anyone age 12 and older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and Moderna and J&J options are available for individuals 18 and over.

DHEC Director, Dr. Edward Simmer, said that “reaching this 50% benchmark is a testament to the countless hours DHEC and partner staff have put into putting these life-saving doses into arms… That said, the mission is not over because the pandemic is not over. We need more South Carolinians to step up and get vaccinated so we can stamp COVID out once and for all.”

Governor McMaster agreed, saying “two things are clear — the most effective way to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and the vaccine is readily available in every part of the state.”

