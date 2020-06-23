DHEC: 890 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 26,572 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Tuesday 890 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 26,572.

DHEC also reported 14 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 673.

Eleven of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Chesterfield (1), Fairfield (1), Greenville (1), Greenwood (1), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Marlboro (1), and Spartanburg (3) counties, and three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Beaufort (1), Chesterfield (1), and Horry (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (3), Allendale (1), Anderson (24), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (29), Berkeley (47), Calhoun (1), Charleston (211), Cherokee (1), Chester (5), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (9), Colleton (10), Dillon (1), Dorchester (30), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (7), Florence (16), Georgetown (17), Greenville (53), Greenwood (8), Hampton (1), Horry (133), Jasper (3), Kershaw (19), Lancaster (7), Laurens (14), Lee (4), Lexington (41), Marion (5), Marlboro (3), Newberry (7), Oconee (5), Orangeburg (12), Pickens (25), Richland (73), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (10), Sumter (14), Williamsburg (3), York (27)

