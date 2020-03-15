DHEC announces nine more cases of COVID-19 in SC; 28 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced they are investigating nine additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the total of cases in the state to 28.

The new cases reported from commercial labs include:

One new case from Kershaw County. The case is a middle-aged daycare worker with no identified source of exposure. This individual’s onset of illness occurred after their last day worked. The case is currently isolated at home.

Two new cases are from Horry County. The cases are elderly individuals who had known exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19 from another state. The cases are currently isolated at home.



The cases reported from DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory include:

Two new cases are from Kershaw County They are household contacts to a previously reported case. One case is an elderly individual who is hospitalized in isolation. The other case is a middle-aged individual and is currently isolated at home.

One new case is from Horry County This case is an elderly individual. Investigation is underway and further details are not currently available.

Two cases are from Anderson County They are middle-aged individuals with no identified source of exposure. Both cases are currently hospitalized in isolation.

One case is from Greenville County This case is a young adult who recently traveled to Spain. The case is currently isolated at home.



One of the additional Kershaw County cases was a childcare worker of Bethesda Daycare. The individual was not sick while working and there are no known contacts at the childcare facility at this time.

The source of this case’s exposure is being investigated. DHEC is continuing to work with the center to provide guidance about infection control measures to prevent spread. However, the center was following the governor’s closure of schools in Kershaw and Lancaster counties and is not currently open.