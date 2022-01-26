DHEC attributes delay in daily COVID-19 data reporting to processing issues, high number of tests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency has not reported daily COVID-19 data in nearly a week because of what it said is processing issues related to the high number of tests.

“DHEC is currently experiencing a data processing issue worsened by the record numbers of tests and the format in which we are receiving results,” the agency said.

Data reports, dating back to January 20th, have been delayed. But DHEC officials said they are working to provide an update once the “issues are fixed, and the accuracy of the data is confirmed.”

Officials said the processing issue is a one-time occurrence and do not anticipate it being a recurring problem.

“Provisional data known to be incorrect was accidentally placed on the DHEC GIS website briefly yesterday before being discovered and removed,” DHEC said. “This data shared is not accurate and cannot be confirmed until the data is processed following the resolution of the processing issues.”

DHEC said the data processing issues do not have an impact on anyone getting their test results or the “prioritized case investigations through which DHEC provides guidance to people in high-risk settings who have tested positive and their contacts.”

The state health agency has been reporting high numbers of COVID-19 cases since the Christmas holidays. It previously saw delays after the first of the year because of the high number of people getting tested after the holiday period.