DHEC temporarily authorizes nursing graduates to practice amid COVID-19 hospital staffing shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Friday announced that they and the State Board of Nursing have authorized a joint-order, temporarily permitting nursing graduates to practice. The move comes as healthcare facilities across the state experience staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order enables the recent graduates to practice, even if they have not taken the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). For many, the test has been delayed due to the pandemic.

DHEC estimates that this order could add approximately 200 individuals to the workforce.

Acting DHEC Director, Marshall Taylor, said “through this joint effort with the State Board of Nursing and LLR, we’re able to ensure that more help is on the way for the care and treatment of patients seeking medical care and treatment.”