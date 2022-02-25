COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control (DHEC) has recognized a pillar of the local Gullah/Geechee community for her work in environmental conservation.

Queen Quet, Chieftess of the Gullah/Geechee Nation, received the Community Star award “for her leadership, service, and dedication to improving her community and protecting the environment of St. Helena Island, the Gullah/Geechee Nation, and South Carolina.”

DHEC Director of Environmental Affairs, Myra Reece, said that “strong relationships and trust among federal, state, local, and community leaders can be transformational.”

Reece continued, saying “we are a better agency capable of making better decisions because of relationships with partners like Queen Quet.”