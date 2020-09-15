DHEC: Begin lowering water levels ASAP ahead of Hurricane Sally

St. Bernard Parish, La., sheriff’s officers drive their car through a flooded street where the Hurricane Katrina monument, left, is surrounded by water in eastern St. Bernard Parish as Hurricane Sally approaches the Gulf Coast on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Tuesday advised residents statewide to begin lowering water levels ahead of Hurricane Sally.

According to DHEC, “owners and operators of reservoirs statewide should check their dams and take appropriate steps to safely lower the water levels… in preparation for potential problems caused by heavy rainfall from Hurricane Sally.”

Additionally, DHEFC is asking those whose ponds and reservoirs have functional gates or flashboards to “consider operating them to provide additional storage for the anticipated rainfall.”

Dam owners should monitor conditions of their own dams, and be in communication with nearby dam owners throughout the next few days.

Jill Stewart, Director of DHEC’s Dam Safety and Stormwater Permitting Division, suggests the following:

“If there is a dam downstream of your dam and you are lowering your water level, please call the owner of that dam to advise him or her about what you are doing. Before and after the storm has passed, any accumulated trash and debris should be cleared from spillways.”

Stewart also said that “if problems develop such that failure of the dam might be imminent, the owner or operator of the dam should contact local public safety officials, downstream property owners and DHEC Dam Safety Program staff at 803-898-1939.”

DHEC will notify dam owners via call, text, and email regarding preparations for Hurricane Sally.

