DHEC board intends to pick new agency leader by January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The board that oversees South Carolina’s sprawling health and environmental agency says it intends to nominate a new director for the department by the end of the year.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control has been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic without a director since May.

DHEC’s board says it received 65 applicants for the vacant position and has conducted nine interviews.

The board said in a statement it plans more interviews and is aware that state senators, who must confirm the nomination, want a name by the time the legislative session starts Jan. 12.

Rick Toomey stepped down in May after running DHEC for 15 months after a 17-month search.