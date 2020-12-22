DHEC board makes decision on new director; will need to be confirmed by SC Senate

Capt. Edward D. Simmer, commanding officer of Naval Hospital Oak Harbor, inspects a simulated patient’s room for discrepancies while taking part in NHOH’s patient safety awareness week. Patient Safety Awareness week is an annual education and awareness campaign for health care safety led by the National Patient Safety Foundation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emmanuel Rios/Released)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s top health agency will soon have a new leader.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s board announced on Tuesday the recommendation for Dr. Edward Simmer to become the agency’s next director.

It comes after a months-long search to find a new director after Rick Toomey announced his resignation from the agency in May of this year amid personal health issues.

Dr. Simmer, who will retire from the Navy at the end of this year, currently serves as Chief Medical Officer for the military’s TRICARE Health Plan.

Previously, he served as Commanding Officer and CEO at the Naval Hospital in WA, Oak Harbor, and holds over 25 years of extensive clinical leadership and team-building experience including transforming a large health care system.

“2020 has emphasized the importance of the work being done by DHEC employees each day. The selection of Dr. Edward Simmer to serve as the director of DHEC reaffirms the Board’s commitment to promoting and protecting the health and safety of all South Carolinians, and the communities where they live, work and play,” said Board Charmain Mark Elam. “Dr. Simmer’s experience in management through his over 30 year naval career, long time residency in Beaufort and proven leadership skills will serve the agency, its many talented and dedicated staff and the people of South Carolina well.”

Simmer received his Doctor of Medicine from Saint Louis University and holds a Master of Public Health, with a focus on epidemiology, from the Eastern Virginia Medical School/Old Dominion University Consortium.

He is also Board Certified in General and Forensic Psychiatry from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and has an Administrative Psychiatry Certification from the American Psychiatric Association.

The DHEC director is selected by the board to serve a four-year term. The selection is subject for approval by the Governor, and advice and consent by the Senate.

Governor McMaster expressed his approval in a statement on Tuesday, which reads:

“Dr. Simmer’s service and professional qualifications are remarkable, his career and achievements demonstrate the proven leadership and management skills required to direct the Department of Health and Environmental Control. The board has made an excellent choice and it’s my hope the Senate will confirm Dr. Simmer as quickly as possible.”

The S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control conducted a nationwide search and received 83 applications.