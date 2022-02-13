DHEC: Childcare centers to include ‘Test to Stay’ recommendation, updates K-12 COVID-19 guidance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Environment Control (DHEC) on Sunday updated its COVID-19 guidance for childcare centers and guidance for K-12 schools.

DHEC updated the ‘Test to Stay’ (TTS) recommendation to include childcare facilities in South Carolina. The latest update is similar to the guidance in effect for school districts in the state.

DHEC also modified its COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools to include “updated standards for masking and TTS requirements for sports as well as other extracurricular activities, officials say.

The updates follow the decrease of COVID-19 cases and the agency’s effort to keep kids safe while in school and during extracurricular activities.

“We are consistent in our stance that recommendations should reflect the latest COVID-19 trends and data,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “We are glad to see cases declining in recent weeks, and we are updating our guidance to reflect that trend while maintaining our focus on keeping children in person at school safely.

According to DHEC, the updated childcare guidance says kids who are close contacts can avoid quarantine if they do not show any symptoms and get tested on the third day after being close contacts and another between days five through seven.

In addition, children are urged to wear a mask for ten days if they are two years old or older. Childcare center staff must also follow the same TTS protocol, which includes a no-show of symptoms, at least one test on days five through seven, another test, and wearing a mask for 10 days.

With the updated guidance, DHEC’s other COVID-19 recommendations remain the same.