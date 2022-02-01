DHEC closes some shellfish harvesting beds in Beaufort County after a sewer overflow

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials have closed some shellfish harvesting beds in Beaufort County after wastewater was released into a tidal ditch.

The Beaufort – Jasper Water & Sewer Authority announced Monday an estimated 500,000 gallons of wastewater was released from a sewer force main into a tidal ditch that leads into Beaufort’s Battery Creek.

“The overflow occurred due to the failure of the 16” ductile iron sewer force main crossing under the tidal ditch,” officials said.

The cause of the failure is under investigation.

A resident alerted crews after detecting an odor in the area. Officials said the overflow has been stopped and crews are working to clean up the area and make necessary repairs.

Signs have been posted to inform the public.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said shellfish harvesting beds in all open areas of Battery Creek and portions of the Broad River from the Broad River Bridge south to Archers Creek and east to Malecon Drive in Parris Island are closed for 21 days.

DHEC will send a notice on February 21 when these harvesting beds reopen.

A swim advisory is in effect until the lab results come back confirming acceptable bacterial levels.