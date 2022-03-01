CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State and federal health leaders are scaling back COVID-19 prevention measures as the two-year anniversary of the pandemic draws near.

The CDC announced updated mask guidelines last week and the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is in the process of shutting down nearly 100 community COVID-19 testing sites across the state, including more than a dozen in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties.

“It was time to start pulling back from that community-based strategy where we have large vendor sights and move towards making rapid antigen tests much more available to everyone in South Carolina,” said Louis Eubank, the COVID-19 incident commander for DHEC.

The rollback in testing sites is partially due to the increased availability of at-home COVID-19 test kits in addition to fewer COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Eubank says the demand for the DHEC sites has significantly decreased.

Between now and March 15th, 97 sites will be shut down. This number includes nine in Charleston County, four in Berkeley County, and one in Dorchester County

News 2 reached out to Lowcountry hospital systems to find out if any changes are being made to their testing protocols.

The Medical University of South Carolina sent the following statement.

“Our testing protocols will not be altered. We will continue to test and vaccinate throughout the state.

The number of people coming to testing sites is variable; nevertheless, we will stay the course and continue to be a resource for the South Carolinians that we serve. What is important is that we’ve provided close to 600,000 tests to date. We will continue to serve the state of South Carolina by testing and vaccinating in both metropolitan and rural areas throughout the state.” -Dr. Tom Crawford / MUSC Health Chief Operating Officer.

Roper St. Francis will continue to offer testing to the public through their Express Care walk-in clinics.

Trident Health is only offering testing to hospital patients. This is the same protocol the health system has followed throughout the pandemic.

East Cooper Medical Center sent the following statement.

“Although numbers are down in our area, we are still taking appropriate precautions to keep patients, employees and visitors safe. We are reserving our testing resources for admitted patients and patients who are undergoing elective procedures.”

This policy is consistent with what East Cooper has been practicing throughout the pandemic.

DHEC’s decision to shut down testing sites comes shortly after the CDC updated their masking guidance.

DHEC leaders are now saying COVID-19 is becoming endemic.

The language can be confusing. We are in a pandemic, but the virus is endemic.

“Endemic means that it’s not over, but it is something we will have to learn to live with,” said Eubank.

Similar to the flu, another endemic illness, COVID-19 is becoming more manageable thanks to vaccinations, medications, knowledge, and more.

“We’re getting very close to that point with COVID-19 especially understanding that after two years, everyone at the ground level has a lot of information about this particular virus and how to respond to it when it does pop up,” said Eubank.

“We’re far more comfortable with what this is from a medical standpoint,” said Dr. Kenneth Perry, an emergency physician at Trident Medical Center. “We have a better way of looking at this from a public health standpoint.”

COVID-19 trends will still be watched, but Dr. Perry says we have some room to breathe.

“We’re now transitioning to the point where we don’t have to have that same footing in the sense that we don’t need to be on guard with that wartime footing. This is kind of the calm after the storm,” said Dr. Perry.

For more on DHEC’s decision to shutdown some testing sites, click here.