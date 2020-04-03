DHEC: COVID-19 cases by Zip Code

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) decided to release COVID-19 case numbers by zip-code.

On March 30, DHEC released case data by zip-code. They then decided to stop issuing such detailed data, as they feared it would give people a false sense of security. State epidemiologist Dr. Bell said that she worried people would top adhering to social distancing recommendations if they saw low numbers in their areas. DHEC has again reversed their stance, releasing the numbers again on April 3.

Notable data points locally are:

42 cases in the 29464 area of Mount Pleasant

26 cases in the 29466 area of Mount Pleasant

28 cases in the 29412 area of James Island/Folly Beach

2 cases in 29451, on the Isle of Palms, which has restricted access to those other than residents (with some exceptions) for the past two weeks

15 cases in the 29485 area of Summerville

Perhaps the most striking data point is the 78 total cases in Mount Pleasant, which exceeds the total number of cases in Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, and Georgetown counties, and accounts for 31.5% of cases in Charleston County.