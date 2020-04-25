DHEC COVID-19 nursing home update

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has released a second update regarding COVID-19 cases at nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and long-term care facilities across the state.

Midland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Columbia is leading the state, with 73 reported cases among residents and staff.

Previously, Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hanahan emerged as a hotspot, with 57 cases cited by DHEC in the first report. Since Tuesday, five additional cases have been documented at the center, bringing the total number of residents and staff infected to 62.

The only other local facility listed by DHEC is Cooper Hall at The Palms of Mount Pleasant, which has one reported case.

In total, DHEC reports 435 cases across 56 facilities in SC.