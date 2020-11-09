DHEC: COVID-19 travel and safety precautions for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday released COVID-19 related travel and safety precautions for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
Traveling is discouraged, but if necessary, DHEC recommends “short trips by car with members of your own household with no stops along the way.” Those traveling by other means should be informed of procedure changes and risks involved.
Click here for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel tips.
Officials are encouraging the public to wear masks, practice social distancing, and keep gatherings to a minimum.
If people do choose to gather, they should ” limit activities in the two weeks before a holiday gathering,” stick to small groups, and consider outside celebrations.
Some lower-risk activities recommended by DHEC include:
- Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household
- Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others. Currently, CDC says there is no evidence to suggest that handling or consuming food is associated with COVID-19
- Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family
- Shopping online rather than in person
- Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home