DHEC: COVID-19 travel and safety precautions for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday released COVID-19 related travel and safety precautions for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Traveling is discouraged, but if necessary, DHEC recommends “short trips by car with members of your own household with no stops along the way.” Those traveling by other means should be informed of procedure changes and risks involved.

Click here for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel tips.

Officials are encouraging the public to wear masks, practice social distancing, and keep gatherings to a minimum.

If people do choose to gather, they should ” limit activities in the two weeks before a holiday gathering,” stick to small groups, and consider outside celebrations.

Some lower-risk activities recommended by DHEC include: