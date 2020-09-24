DHEC, DAODAS working to prevent opioid overdoses amid pandemic

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, a police officer holds a box of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, that the department officers carry in their patrol vehicles in Jackson Township, Butler County, Pa. More companies could begin making the easy-to-use version of the medication under a deal announced Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 by New York’s attorney general. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the SC Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) on Wednesday issued a health advisory which “offers preventative strategies for prescribers and prescription drug dispensers across the state” as opioid overdoses have increased since the onset of COVID-19.

Since March, suspected opioid overdoses and Narcan administrations by first responders have risen consistently.

The problem seemed to peak in May, with SC EMS personnel responding to a record 915 suspected opioid overdoses.

Despite a dip in suspected overdoses since May, the overall rate of opioid overdoses is still 50% higher than it was during the same time period last year.

DHEC does not expect the elevated trend, which is consistent nationwide, to stop any time soon. In fact, “DHEC expects COVID-19 will contribute to an elevated risk of overdoses in the coming months.”

Now, the organizations are working hard to make sure people know that treatment is still available, despite so many disruptions caused by COVID-19:

“Even in these times when we’ve had to hit ‘pause’ on so many parts of everyday life, treatment is still available throughout the state. Our local service providers are delivering effective and safe care for patients via telephone and telehealth in areas where on-site services are reduced or eliminated during the COVID-19 crisis.” Lee Dutton, Chief of Staff for DAODAS

DHEC and DAODAS emphasized the following resources:

For resources on overdose prevention, finding a recovery provider, pain management and overdose data, visit www.justplainkillers.com

Naloxone, an opioid overdose antidote, is available without a prescription. For patients with insurance or payment concerns, many community distributors offer free doses of Narcan®. For more information visit naloxonesavessc.org

Medication disposal sites are available for unused prescriptions. For a location near you at justplainkillers.com/drug-safety

During the upcoming National Prescription Take Back Day on Oct 24, additional locations will be available for the safe, convenient, and responsible disposal of unused or expired prescription drugs. A complete list of locations will be available and posted in the coming weeks at takebackday.dea.gov.

Additional information about DHEC opioid prevention programs for families and community organizations is available at www.scdhec.gov/opioid-epidemic.