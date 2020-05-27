DHEC Director resigns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Director of the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Rick Toomey, resigned on Wednesday night. He has served as the Director since February of 2019.

Toomey announced his resignation during an AccelerateSC meeting with Governor Henry McMaster and other members of the task force. Toomey said that his grandson lives in Beaufort, and his wife works in Beaufort, and he wants to spend more time with them both. He also cited a health scare, describing it as an arguably “major event with high blood pressure,” that made him rethink how he spends his time.

His last day will be June 10. Marshall Taylor has been named the acting Director until a replacement is selected.

Toomey said that the DHEC accomplished a great success, exceeding their goal of completing 110,000 COVID-19 tests in the month of May. He expects the good work to continue in his absence, saying “DHEC is bigger than just one person.”

This is a developing story. We will continue providing updates as they become available.