DHEC director says SC teachers could start getting COVID vaccines in mid-March

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina is still in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout, but state health leaders say Phase 1B could start by mid-march and that means teachers could soon start getting the vaccine.

Director of South Carolina DHEC, Dr. Edwards Simmer says, “As we now get through enough seniors and we are no longer able to fill our appointments with them, by all means, let’s put all of the 1B folks in the open appointments.”

122,000 South Carolina school employees are fighting to get at the top of the list for Phase 1B vaccinations. State Superintendent Molly Spearman says, over 50% of school employees across the state say they want the vaccine.

“58% of them signed up, as high as 90% in some districts, and as low as 15% in some districts,” she says.

Spearman says each district needs to make a plan for vaccination rollout.

“Who their provider is, how they’re going to operate, is it going to be onsite at the school, are the school nurses going to participate, who’s giving the vaccine,” she says.

When phase 1B begins, it’ll be up to the districts to distribute them.

“We agree with the superintendent’s plan to have each district have a identified provider, perhaps two or three providers that’s going to take care of that district, that county. I think that’s the right way to go,” says Dr. Simmer.

Some state representatives like Todd Rutherford say the problem with teachers getting vaccines is a supply issue.

“We don’t have them in the back, we couldn’t have all of the sudden just decide that shots need to go in arms,” says Rutherford.

South Carolina DHEC says with the proper precautions put in place there is no reason schools should not open.