CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Agencies and organizations across the Lowcountry are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 22, giving people a safe, convenient way to clear out their medicine cabinet.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the twice-yearly event encourages the public to dispose of prescription drugs that “might otherwise be stolen, abused, or fall into the wrong hands.” The DEA notes that nearly 50% of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets.

A recent report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) shows that there were 2,168 drug overdose deaths in the state in 2021, a more than 25% increase from the previous.

“Properly disposing of unused medications is critical in preventing prescription drug misuse,” Emma Kennedy, Director of DHEC’s Division of Injury and Substance Abuse Prevention said. “Our hope is that these National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events motivate South Carolinians to take this small step in safely getting rid of the medications they no longer need, as well as educating themselves and sharing information about the potentially fatal dangers of misusing prescription drugs. All medicines should only be used as directed.”

South Carolinians will be able to anonymously drop off unwanted or unused prescription medications at multiple locations statewide from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The drop sites will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs only. Liquids, syringes, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

Agency Location Goose Creek Police Department GCPD Headquarters

519 N Goose Creek Blvd

Goose Creek, S.C. 29445 Isle of Palms Police Department IOPPD Headquarters

30 J C Long Blvd

Isle of Palms, S.C. 29451 Mount Pleasant Police Department Walmart – Wando Crossing

1481 N Hwy 17

Mt Pleasant, S.C. 29464



Tidewater Pharmacy

421 Johnnie Dodds Blvd

Mt Pleasant, S.C. 29464 MUSC Public Safety MUSC Campus

98 President Street

Charleston, S.C. 29403 Summerville Police Department SPD Headquarters

300 W 2nd N St

Summerville, S.C. 29483 Veterans Affairs Police Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center

109 Bee Street

Charleston, S.C. 29401

*EDITOR’S NOTE: These are locations listed on the DEA website as of April 18. Changes may be made to this article as new sites are added.