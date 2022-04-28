COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 30 and state officials are encouraging residents to clear out their medicine cabinets of unneeded prescription drugs.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, almost 50 percent of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends.

National Drug Take Back Day is hosted biannually and allows a responsible way for everyone to throw away prescription drugs that might otherwise be stolen, abused, or in the wrong hands.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging South Carolinians to dispose of prescription drugs at several locations throughout the state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday.

“With the significant increase in drug overdose deaths seen in South Carolina and the rest of the country, it’s never been more crucial to eliminate unneeded prescription medicines from homes,” said Emma Kennedy, director of DHEC’s Division of Injury and Substance Abuse Prevention. “Properly disposing of unused medications is a key step in preventing prescription drug misuse before it can put lives at risk.

Drop-off locations will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids, syringes, other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be taken.

Vaping devices and cartridges (with lithium batteries removed) will be accepted as well.

More information on the nationwide event can be found on DHEC’s website or DEA.gov.