DHEC encourages SC hospitals to begin vaccinating admitted patients 65 and older

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials say hospitals across South Carolina should begin vaccinating their admitted patients, who are 65 and older, if they do not currently have COVID-19.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said on Friday that adding the patients to the Phase 1a eligible individuals who are currently able to receive the vaccine is part of their efforts to speed up the number of South Carolinians getting vaccinated.

“It is within our state’s best interest to allow hospitals to begin vaccinating their admitted patients who are aged 65 years and older,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director. “By moving up these patients who are currently admitted in our hospitals we are ensuring that the most vulnerable among us are being vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

Traxler said the agency and Governor Henry McMaster, along with the state hospital association, agree that this move will be a “great step toward vaccinating our most vulnerable residents.”

“Vaccination to these individuals can occur immediately, depending on availability of vaccine and staffing,” Traxler said.

Earlier this week, the agency urged Phase 1A healthcare workers to quickly schedule appointments with their local hospitals to be vaccinated as soon as possible and no later than Jan. 15, 2021.