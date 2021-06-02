DHEC expands homebound COVID-19 vaccine program to all SC counties

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency on Wednesday announced a plan to expand its ‘Vaccination Homebound Project’ to all 46 counties.

DHEC is working with two providers, Welcome Pharmacy and H&M Labs, to provide free vaccinations to homebound individuals who may be unable to reach a doctor’s office or vaccination facility due to health issues, age, or other reasons.

One caregiver per provider is also eligible for a free vaccination through this vaccination program.

“We are incredibly excited to offer this service to the homebound members of our state,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, Public Health Director. “Reaching herd immunity means removing any and all barriers between people and these life-saving vaccines. Our homebound program will help us accomplish that goal by bringing this opportunity to front doors across South Carolina.”

The program launched June 1st and will run through the end of the year.

According to DHEC, the Vaccine Homebound Project follows a pilot program launched in late February for residents in Jasper and Hampton counties. DHEC determined there was enough demand for a large initiative that would service all counties.

To schedule an appointment with the Vaccination Homebound Project, call DHEC’s Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Residents will provide their name, date of birth, and address to a call line operator. The operator will connect them with either Welcome Pharmacy or H&M Labs and a representative from the provider will then call the resident within a few days to schedule an appointment. If residents have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, a call line operator can help answer them.

After administering the shot, the vaccine administrator will stay for a short monitoring period for all individuals who receive the vaccine. The vaccine administrator will assist those receiving the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine with scheduling their second shot.

Additional home care providers in the state who would like to partner with DHEC to expand this service can contact DHEC at COVIDProviderenrollment@dhec.sc.gov. For the latest information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.