DHEC expands testing and contact tracing to stop COVID-19 spread

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Department of Health and Environmental Control, DHEC, is expanding testing for covid-19.

The state now plans to test every nursing home resident and staff member in South Carolina for Covid-19.

The plan also includes bringing drive-through testing sites to rural and underserved communities.

DHEC says the goal is to identify hotspots in the state and stop the spread of the virus.

The agency is also looking into expanding contact tracing.

The governor says its crucial to track down anyone who might have been exposed to the virus.

“Contact tracing is essential at this stage. We now know what the disease looks like and we know its capacity, we know it’s vigorous and highly contagious”. Governor Henry McMaster

Right now, there are about 230 contact tracers in the state.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control is hoping to expand to around a thousand contact tracers.