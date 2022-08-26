COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- More South Carolinians are now eligible for the monkeypox vaccination, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Friday.

The following individuals are now eligible to receive the JYNNEOS vaccine:

Men who have sex with men, including gay or bisexual men, transgender, or gender non-conforming individuals, who have had either a sexually transmitted infection in the last 90 days or multiple sex partners in the last 90 days

Any person receiving HIV PrEP treatment

In addition, DHEC will use a new method to administer the vaccine which calls for giving intradermal shots just beneath the first layer of skin rather than subcutaneous shots which go into the fat layer farther below the skin.

The CDC reported that this method can extend the number of doses per vial with the same level of protection, a needed strategy as health departments across the country deal with a limited vaccine supply.

“With vaccine supply being limited nationally, it is important that we find ways to meet the needs and demands of those at higher risk of exposure to monkeypox,” Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist said. “That not only includes adopting the new method of delivery identified by the CDC, but it also includes expanding the criteria to allow more people to be eligible.”

According to DHEC, South Carolina has received slightly more than 4,200 vaccine doses from the federal government and has administered 860 vaccinations to date.

“Cases are slowly beginning to increase, and we encourage people in groups shown to be at increased risk to call us to be vaccinated,” Bell said.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that usually begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes which progresses to a rash on the face and body. It is not easily transmissible but can be spread through prolonged face-to-face contact, direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or bodily fluids, as well as during intimate contact such as sex.

Officials said most infections last two to four weeks.

As of Aug. 26, there have been 100 reported cases of monkeypox in the state–24 in the Lowcountry, 38 in the Midlands, 10 in the Pee Dee region, and 28 in the Upstate.

The monkeypox vaccine is currently not recommended for the general public or healthcare workers, but the state health agency said they will reevaluate eligibility criteria as vaccine availability increases.