COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hiring anyone looking for a career in protecting the environment and people’s health.

DHEC is recruiting for onsite wastewater inspector openings statewide.

The position entails work in DHEC’s Bureau of Environment Health Services to carry out inspections and evaluations of sites for permitting septic systems and assuring they are compliant with state regulations, the agency said.

“The maintenance and upkeep of a septic system is the responsibility of the owner, but DHEC has an essential role in assuring these systems are properly permitted to begin with and that the permittees or owners have the information and resources they need to keep them functioning for years to come,” said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC’s Division of Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement.

Rapid hire events will take place in Spartanburg, Florence, and Columbia for over 20 open wastewater inspector positions.

The hiring events are planned at the following locations and times:

Spartanburg : 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Spartanburg Office, 151 East Wood Street, Spartanburg

10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, DHEC's Environmental Affairs Florence Office, 145 East Cheves St., Florence

Columbia: 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 15, DHEC's Environmental Affairs Columbia Office, 8500 Farrow Road, Columbia

Applicants will take part in pre-screening questions and have to use a manual auger to bore a hole, so they are urged to dress accordingly. On-the-spot conditional job offers will be given to qualified applicants.

Candidates are encouraged to apply ahead of time for either the Environment Health Manager II or Natural Resource Technician III positions.

Required qualifications for the openings include a high school degree and relevant work experience. Preferred qualifications are an associate’s degree or bachelor’s degree in a related field.

More openings with DHEC can be found here.