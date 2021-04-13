DHEC implements immediate pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials have placed an immediate pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution in South Carolina.

It comes as the CDC and FDA have recommended immediately pausing use of the Johnson and Johnson, or Janssen vaccine due to concerns with blood clotting.

“Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of the public. This pause is evidence of very close safety monitoring as part of the strict quality assurance that is in place to ensure patient safety,” said DHEC in a release on Tuesday.

DHEC says it has contacted providers to alert them about the pause. “In addition, we are currently in the process of rescheduling or changing planned vaccine types for events that were going to use Janssen,” they said.

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously. People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider,” the CDC and FDA said in a joint statement.

DHEC said this pause will impact the state’s current supply of vaccines.

The state had been receiving a small amount of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine from the federal government — about 7,000 doses a week — compared to the more than 40,000 doses each of Pfizer and Moderna each week.

“Because of this, the pause on Janssen vaccine is less of an impact in our state than we would experience if a pause occurred on Pfizer or Moderna vaccine,” said DHEC officials.

Millions of people in the United States have received doses of vaccines with very little side effects.