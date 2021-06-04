DHEC increasing medical needs shelters across the state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Friday announced their partnership with select in-patient hospice facilities to increase the availability of “medical needs shelters (MNS) in the case of a weather emergency or other disaster.”

The facilities would be used for “individuals with medical conditions that aren’t severe enough to require hospitalization but do require certain accommodations” during evacuations.

Patients that require things like backup electricity for medical devices, cold storage for medicine, or a hospital bed would be candidates for these shelters.

According to DHEC, dozens of planned medical needs shelters exist across the state, but “partnering with in-patient hospice facilities allows for easier accommodation of South Carolinians with certain medical needs.”

Currently, Agape Care Group and Embrace Hospice House are the two organizations partnering with DHEC. There are five locations across the state, with at least one in each DHEC region.

During an emergency, patients should not go directly to the shelters. Those who believe they are eligible should call the DHEC care line at 1-855-472-3432.