DHEC introduces virtual food safety checks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will be utilizing a newly developed emergency procedure to conduct food safety checks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual program allows inspectors to “virtually evaluate retail food operations at establishments around the state.” The reports will be emailed to restaurant owners and posted on the SC Food Grades Website.

The interactive virtual inspections will also give DHEC staff the opportunity to “discuss current operational challenges and address any concerns restaurant operators may have.”

DHEC’s Director of Environmental Affairs, Myra Reece, said “this creative approach allows us to stay connected with these essential businesses while we continue our oversight of food safety compliance.”

For those in the process of opening a new restaurant, DHEC can use the platform to conduct preoperational inspections as well.

Restaurant owners who would like to schedule a virtual inspection should contact their regional DHEC office.