COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control (DHEC) on Tuesday confirmed that it is monitoring multiple people for possible exposure to monkeypox.

According to DHEC, the people “were flight contacts of a person confirmed to have monkeypox in the United Kingdom.”

DHEC said that the individuals being monitored are not symptomatic. Monitoring will conclude May 25.

Monitoring of the individuals is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

DHEC emphasized that there have been no confirmed cases of monkeypox in South Carolina as of May 24.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.