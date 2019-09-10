DHEC issues advisory about syphilis and prevention

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is issuing a new advisory about syphilis.

The sexually transmitted disease can cause organ damage and birth defects, it also contributes to the spread of HIV.

The advisory lets healthcare providers know to watch for early signs of syphilis and to talk to patients about prevention.

“Know who you are having those sexual interactions with knowing their history know their sexual practices know how safe they have had sex with others,” said Dr. Tracy Murphy with DHEC.

Doctors say unsafe sexual practices and promiscuity increase your risk of contracting syphilis.