DHEC issues statement on providing Pfizer vaccine to adolescents

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday issued a statement in response to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation for the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 12 and older.

DHEC has advised all state vaccine providers of the CDC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for emergency use authorization.

The following CDC statement was sent by DHEC to state providers:

“Though most children with COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms, some children can get severely ill and require hospitalization. There have also been rare, tragic cases of children dying from COVID-19 and its effects, including multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C.

This official CDC recommendation follows Monday’s FDA decision to authorize emergency use of this vaccine in 12- through 15-year-old adolescents, and is another important step to getting out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and closer to normalcy.”

Children between 12 and 15 years old must have parental consent to receive the vaccine.

DHEC leaders discussed potential impacts of the announcement