DHEC: Keeping Narcan at home can prevent holiday overdose deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging people to keep Narcan in their homes to prevent overdose deaths this holiday season.

Narcan is a nasal spray version of the opioid antidote Naloxone. It can “reverse the effects of overdose from prescription opioids…, heroin, and fentanyl” if administered in time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “nearly 40% of opioid and stimulant overdose deaths occur while a bystander is present.”

Additionally, “evidence shows [that] more than three in five people who died from drug overdose had an identified opportunity for a linkage to care or life-saving actions,” according to DHEC.

Dr. Brannon Traxler with DHEC says that “EMS responses to suspected overdoses in SC [are] close to 50% higher than last year.” With that in mind, “keeping Narcan on hand and learning how to administer it is a safe and simple way to possibly save a life.”