COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s leading health agency launched a new website aimed at highlighting critical resources to combat domestic violence in the state.

The new webpage from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) provides hotlines, resources, and community partners to assist those who are experiencing forms of domestic violence and want to seek help.

State health officials say domestic violence can involve physical violence but also includes threats, harassment, belittling someone, pressuring someone about sex, controlling finances, and other tactics of verbal or emotional abuse to gain power and control.

“Anyone, anywhere and anytime, can experience domestic violence,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health director. “DHEC wants to ensure that South Carolinians have access to tools and resources that can help keep them as well as their friends and family safe from domestic and dating violence.”

The new webpage is designed to be a one-click resource center and can be accessed by clicking here.

If you or someone you know needs help, there is a free and confidential hotline that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline.