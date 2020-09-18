DHEC: Multiple studies show effectiveness of mask ordinances

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Friday released data collected in a third analysis of how mask wearing impacts COVID-19 disease spread. (Find studies one and two at these links).
According to DHEC, “communities with mask requirement ordinances in place continue to see a slower rate of disease spread compared to communities without mask requirements.”
In some cases, jurisdictions that implemented mask ordinances experienced a 66.5% greater decrease in cases one month following the ordinance, than jurisdictions with no maks requirements in effect.
The data confirmed that “jurisdictions with a mask ordinance remain effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 when compared to those jurisdictions without an ordinance in place.”
Study after study finding similar results “reinforces what [DHEC has] already known: the proper wearing of masks helps stop the spread of this deadly virus.”