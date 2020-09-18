DHEC: Multiple studies show effectiveness of mask ordinances

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Friday released data collected in a third analysis of how mask wearing impacts COVID-19 disease spread. (Find studies one and two at these links).

According to DHEC, “communities with mask requirement ordinances in place continue to see a slower rate of disease spread compared to communities without mask requirements.”

In some cases, jurisdictions that implemented mask ordinances experienced a 66.5% greater decrease in cases one month following the ordinance, than jurisdictions with no maks requirements in effect.

The data confirmed that “jurisdictions with a mask ordinance remain effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 when compared to those jurisdictions without an ordinance in place.”

Study after study finding similar results “reinforces what [DHEC has] already known: the proper wearing of masks helps stop the spread of this deadly virus.”