DHEC: Nearly 40K doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials say nearly 40,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in South Carolina as of New Year’s Eve.

“Since receiving the first doses of the vaccine on December 14, we remain encouraged by the commitment of South Carolinians in continuing to do their part in the fight against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated,” said DHEC in a news release Thursday.

To date, 39,100 doses of the vaccines has been administered in the state, with vaccines continuing to be administered each day.

Officials say distributing mass doses of COVID-19 vaccine rapidly, effectively and equitably represents a public health logistics effort on a scale not seen before in the U.S. and is a massive undertaking.

DHEC is leading the effort in South Carolina but said “it could not be accomplished without our many state and federal partners.”

“Our ultimate goal is to save lives. DHEC remains dedicated to working with our partners to ensure that everyone who wishes to be immunized against COVID-19 in South Carolina will be vaccinated, but it is going to take time. It’s important to recognize that this is a rapidly evolving event. This vaccine is unlike any vaccine that we have ever dealt with before.”

According to DHEC, South Carolina has faced several challenges because of the “unique requirements” of the mass distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Challenges include limited supplies of vaccine during the phased rollout, complex logistics and adapting to changes in federal guidance.

DHEC anticipates additional challenges to evolve but is confident that with collaborative problem solving and the support of its partners, they will meet each new challenge head-on.

Read more from DHEC

Progressing from the Initial Phase into Widespread Availability in Summer

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has provided guidance for categories of individuals to include in Phases 1a, 1b, and 1c. South Carolina is currently in Phase 1a and is vaccinating individuals in that phase per the SC COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee’s recommendations based off of the ACIP guidance. The committee is currently working to translate the national Phase 1b and Phase 1c recommendations to action in South Carolina. The following outline provides an overview of the anticipated categories for each phase. This is subject to change at any time for many reasons, such as a change in federal guidance or in the SC COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee’s recommendations for South Carolina.

Phase 1a

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

Healthcare personnel (with initial focus on healthcare workers critical to the mission of preventing death), including: Persons performing direct medical care to suspected and/or confirmed COVID-19 patients: medical house staff (i.e., interns, residents, fellows), nurses, nurse’s aides, physical therapists (PT), physicians, physician assistants, respiratory therapists (RT), speech pathologists providing swallowing assessments during a patient’s infectious period, occupational therapists, translators with direct patient contact, students (medical, nursing, PT, RT) Ancillary staff directly interacting with suspected and/or confirmed COVID-19 patients: laboratory personnel handing potentially infectious specimens, phlebotomists, and radiology technicians Emergency room staff in the above categories who provide direct patient care who are at high risk of exposure to undiagnosed, suspected and/or confirmed COVID-19 patients Paid and volunteer medical first responders (EMS, fire department, and law enforcement personnel who provide emergency medical services as certified EMTs or paramedics) and hospital transport personnel in direct contact with suspected and/or confirmed COVID-19 patients Persons providing direct medical care in correctional facilities Persons providing direct medical care in dialysis and infusion centers Workers in outpatient medical settings treating persons with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection Workers in settings where monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 infusions are given Home health and Hospice workers Public health nurses/personnel at risk for COVID-19 exposure Autopsy room staff, coroners, embalmers, and funeral home staff at risk of exposure to bodily fluids Dentists and dental hygienists and assistants



Phase 1b

Persons aged 75 years and older (with or without underlying health conditions)

Frontline essential workers (sectors included by ACIP include fire fighters, law enforcement officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, United States Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector—teachers, support staff, and daycare workers)

Phase 1c

Essential workers not included in Phase 1b (examples included by ACIP include people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety, and public health staff who are non-frontline healthcare workers)

Persons aged 65-74 years (with or without underlying health conditions)

Persons aged 16-64 years with underlying health conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 (more information to follow from the SC COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee)

As vaccine supply increases, ACIP vaccination recommendations will expand to include more groups, in Phases 2 and possibly 3. The following outline provides an overview of estimated timeframes for each phase: