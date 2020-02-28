DHEC: No confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials on Friday confirmed there are no cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it is monitoring the outbreak of the novel coronavirus which was first identified in the city of Wuhan, China.

So far, 15 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the United States.

Health officials say the current understanding of how the virus spreads is largely based on what is known about similar coronaviruses. DHEC says the COVID-19 is a new disease and there is more to learn about how it spreads, the severity of illness it causes, and to what extent it may spread in the United States.

Follow these tips to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, like COVID-19 and flu. For more information, visit https://t.co/WVVgjBATFV pic.twitter.com/dq1BhQ3WFF — SCDHEC (@scdhec) February 28, 2020

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

DHEC says recommended simple precautions to stop the spread of illness include getting the flu vaccine, washing your hands, covering when you cough and disposing of tissues contaminated with respiratory droplets.

State health officials say they will continue monitoring the outbreak.