DHEC offering free HIV, STD testing Feb. 8

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is offering free HIV and STD testing at many health departments on Tuesday, Feb. 8 in observance of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. DHEC said its goal is to reduce stigma, raise awareness and increase access to testing.

“In 2019, African Americans accounted for 68 percent of the total people living with HIV in South Carolina even though they make up only 27 percent of the state’s population,” Ali Manasary, DHEC’s Director for the Division of STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis said. “This national observance day is an opportunity to reduce HIV stigma and lessen the HIV burden in black communities through education and testing.”

The health agency said it aims to reduce new infections by 75 percent over the next few years.

To locate a testing location, click here. County Health Departments are marked with turquoise arrows.