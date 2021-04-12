DHEC offering free STD testing April 15

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is offering free STD testing on April 15 in honor of National STD Awareness Week.

According to Ali Mansaray, the director of DHEC’s STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis Division, “the number of certain types of STD’s [is] rising annually in South Carolina and across the nation.”

Specifically, the number of syphilis cases — infections, early, and total — has increased annually in South Carolina “in all populations, and most concerning, women, pregnant women, and newborns.”

Mansaray says that “STDs are preventable, and an important step in prevention is getting tested.”

Local DHEC clinics will offer free testing for hepatitis C, HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on April 15.

DHEC encourages patients to schedule appointments by calling 1-855-472-3432.