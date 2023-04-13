COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is offering free sexually transmitted infections (STIs) testing on Thursday in recognition of STI Awareness Week.

People can visit a participating DHEC health department from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on April 13 to be tested for hepatitis C, chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, HIV, and syphilis at no cost.

“STDs are preventable, and an individual’s first step in prevention is getting tested,” Ali Mansaray, director of DHEC’s STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis Division said. “With the number of certain types of STDs rising annually in South Carolina and across the nation, we can’t do enough to educate each other about the importance of STD safety, including prevention and treatment, which is what National STI Awareness Week is all about.”

According to the CDC, the number of STD cases nationally has spiked in recent years, with more than 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis reported in 2021.

Recent DHEC data confirms a similar trend in South Carolina, with the number of reported chlamydia and syphilis cases increasing from 2020 to 2021. In fact, a new study found that three South Carolina cities — Columbia, Charleston, and Greenville — have among the highest STD rates in the U.S.

“Through continued support with community partners and public outreach efforts, our program is committed to providing the resources that make a difference in preventing the spread of sexually transmitted diseases,” Mansaray said. “STD and HIV testing is a critical first step in that process.”

The agency provides year-round low-cost STD testing at health departments across the state, and South Carolinians can order free at-home HIV testing kits to be delivered to their homes.