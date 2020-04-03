DHEC official “cautiously optimistic” about coronavirus curve

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The death toll now stands at 31 from the coronavirus in South Carolina and the only death in the Lowcountry was reported in Charleston County.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, a physician for the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control, says all five people whose deaths were announced on Thursday were elderly and had underlying health conditions.

She spoke about how it mirrors what we are seeing nationwide, “The high risk underlying medical conditions are things such as hear and lung diseases, diabetes, kidney disease, and conditions that cause immune-compromised state such as cancer or bring on certain medications.”

So far, there are 1,554 COVID-19 cases in the state.

231 of those cases were reported in Charleston County. That’s the most of any of the 46 counties, with all now reporting cases, in the state.

There are 35 cases in Dorchester County, 33 in Berkeley County, 15 in Georgetown County, 6 in Colleton County and 6 in Williamsburg County.

Traxler says she and other scientists at DHEC are “cautiously optimistic” about the coronavirus curve.

She says the week-to-week cases are slightly ahead of models.

Traxler believes cases could peak late this month or in early May.

Still, the acting director of DHEC, Nicholas Davidson, says there is not one thing in the data that would make them urge Governor Henry McMaster to issue a “shelter in place order.”

DHEC officials say they are looking at the data every day.