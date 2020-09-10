DHEC outlines plan for future COVID-19 vaccine distribution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – During a press conference update on South Carolina’s COVID-19 response, Governor Henry McMaster and health officials from the Department of Health and Environmental Control outlined a plan for receiving and distributing a virus vaccine.

Vaccine distribution is targeted for the fall of 2020; however, officials say no vaccine will be released until it is determined safe and effective and there is no confirmed date when a vaccine will be made available.

The distribution process will be like the hospital bed surge plan and will involve several agencies including the state’s Emergency Management Division, DHEC, South Carolina Hospital Association and the National Guard.

State health leaders say doses will be limited to those at immediate risk, including frontline medical workers, senior workers, residents working in nursing homes, and critical infrastructure employees.

You can watch DHEC’s announcement in the video above.