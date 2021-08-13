DHEC: Pee Dee resident tests positive for West Nile virus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Friday announced that one person in the Pee Dee Region has tested positive for West Nile virus.

While most people who contract West Nile virus have no symptoms, about 20% of people experience symptoms such as a fever, headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash. Less than 1% of people may “develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis.”

Three mosquito samples also tested positive, however State Public Health Entomologist, Dr. Chris Evans, said “identifying mosquitos carrying West Nile virus in our state is not uncommon.”

Rather, Evans said that “a positive identification should serve as a reminder of the importance of preventing mosquito bites.”

DHEC suggests doing the following to prevent mosquito bites: