DHEC preparing online vaccination scheduler for public use

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is testing a new online scheduler to help people make vaccination appointments.

The system is called the COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment System, or CVAS, and it went live about a week ago for some DHEC clinics.

DHEC officials said during a news briefing Monday that the system is still having a few issues they’re trying to work out.

“We did experience a few issues identified this past weekend. They’re trying to get those ironed out. As well and once we know its operational working as planned, we’ll consider that for expansion for the general public,” said DHEC immunization division director, Stephen White.

White said the need for CVAS came out of certain features that were not being offered by federal system VAMS. It launched at the beginning of last week, and as of Friday, had scheduled around 2,800.

“CVAS cannot replace VAMS in its entirety, because it is only a scheduler it is not a complete vaccine management solution,” White explained. “CDC has been listening to South Carolina and other states that have you know that are using VAMS and they have been making a lot of headway.”

DHEC is looking at both CVAS and VAMS as improvements are made to both. Appointments are one thing, but supply remains an issue for the state and across the country.

You can access the scheduler and see what appointments are currently available by clicking here.

Those who need assistance can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110 for help.