DHEC provides new guidelines on limited outdoor visitation at nursing homes, assisted living facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control unveiled new guidelines for limited outdoor visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in South Carolina.

Governor Henry McMaster held a press conference on Tuesday where state health officials provided details about the new procedures amid the global pandemic.

“It’s been frustrating for all of those who are worried about a parent, grandparent, or a loved one’s wellbeing … I’ve read numerous letters, I’ve had phone calls, face-to-face conversations, and I’ve heard the pain and frustration in their voices and in their words,” said Gov. McMaster during Tuesday’s conference.

The Governor said he knows there is no policy or procedure that can eliminate all possibility of risk. But he said, “the time has come, based on what we’ve learned-what we’ve experienced, to reunite our family members, loved ones, and care givers safely as best we can.”

The new guidelines will allow certain facilities to have limited outdoor visitation between residents and their loved ones, and the procedures will be monitored by DHEC and the Department of Aging.

Every resident and staff member will be tested for COVID-19 and all visitors must have passed a COVID-19 test prior to being allowed a visit to the facilities.

“Guidelines do not mean that visitation is available to everyone at every facility,” said acting DHEC director,” Dr. Marshall Taylor.

Visitation depends on several factors, including existing cases of the virus within the facility, staff capabilities and PPE availability, and the facility’s ability to comply with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) testing requirements.

State health officials say each nursing home and assisted living facility will need a reasonable amount of time to meet the criteria outlined in these guidelines, meaning outdoor visitation will not be immediately available.

Those who want to visit a family member is encouraged to coordinate directly with the facility to determine when visitation may be permitted and to coordinate visits.

DHEC also recommends that these guidelines be used by intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

“Our first priority when developing these guidelines was to protect both the physical and mental health of our loved ones who call nursing homes and assisted living facilities their home,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director. “As we are all too aware, these vulnerable individuals are among those at highest risk for developing life-threatening and life-taking complications from COVID-19.”

These limited outdoor visitation criteria and guidelines are based on the most recent CMS guidance for reopening nursing homes, CDC guidance for COVID-19 in nursing homes, and DHEC’s long-term care facility testing guidance, as well as visitation plans from other states. The guidelines are available in full on DHEC’s website, on the “Nursing Homes” resource webpage accessible toward the bottom of the main COVID-19 landing page.

There are currently 90 nursing homes in the state that meet the criteria of not having cases among residents or staff within the prior 14 days, and there are 31 nursing homes that have only had one case in the last 14 days and would hopefully soon meet this criteria as well.

Since visitation restrictions have been implemented to protect long-term care facility residents, DHEC said 129nursing homes in the state have taken advantage of the CMS COVID-19 Communicative Technology grant and received funding to connect residents with their family members using tablets, smart phones, and other devices.

This grant support provided a way for nursing home residents to see, hear and talk with their loved ones remotely.